2026’s Steam Controller Releasing This May 9 For $ 99

The first (and only?) video game hardware release of 2026.

Valve has finally nailed down the release details of the new Steam Controller.

The controller is releasing on May 9 and will retail for $ 99. It is coming out ahead of the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, with details on those devices coming later.

You may have already seen the controller’s unique layout and trackpad. Beyond the superficial level, it has four back buttons, and a capacitive input called Grip Sense to enable and disable gyro.

The sticks boast TMR, and separate motion controls enabled by capacitive touch. It has two haptics in the track pads aside from the two found in the grips.

Valve touts 35+ hour battery life, but tinkerers may not like that it’s only made to work with Steam. This new controller has also received some positive early buzz, but we’ll see if any production or design issues emerge in the coming weeks.

Some Valve users can pre-order the controller on their site. There are also local distributors for some regions, like Komodo, so you may need to check with your local retailers when it will be available for you.