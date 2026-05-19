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Virtuos Wants To Bring Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V to Nintendo Switch

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Patience is a Virtuos.

How long do we have to wait for more Rockstar games to come to Nintendo Switch 2? One porting studio wants to help speed up that wait.

Andy Fong, technical director at Virtuos, said this in an interview with Pocket Tactics:

[The] team is eager to adapt Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Nintendo Switch. We’re personally big fans and believe these games can shine again on the Switch, delighting even more players.

This does seem to be more of a wishcasting thing than something that’s likely to happen. Red Dead Redemption was ported over to the Switch, and then the Switch 2, by a different porting studio, Double Eleven.

Virtuos has worked on both the Switch and Switch 2, on games like L.A. Noire, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond. Maybe Fong meant about them bringing those games on the Switch 2, since they would be up to the task.

But it remains to be seen what Take-Two’s and Rockstar’s next steps will be on Nintendo’s platforms.

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