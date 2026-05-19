Sony Raises PS Plus Rates For New PS4 and PS5 Users Worldwide

PlayStation has raised their prices once again.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.

This price change does not apply to current subscribers (except in Turkey and India) unless the existing subscription changes or lapses.

It was only last February 2025 that Sony had a temporary discount for PS Plus for new and expired users. Of course, Sony also raised prices for PS5 console and other products last March, so fans aren’t happy with this news.

Sony has had a profitable FY26 so far, and expects to make a return on capital of 32 % based on their projections. We don’t know if PlayStation’s consumers should be thrilled by this news though.