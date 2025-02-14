PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Are Currently Discounted But…

PlayStation Plus is Sony’s online subscription service that gives gamers the opportunity to play a constantly changing range of free games. There are three tiers, each with a different price and different benefits and now Sony has discounted their Premium and Extra tiers.

As shared by the folks over at IGN. Sony has announced a new discount for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra. There’s just one caveat though, this deal only applies to new or expired members. That is a strange move by Sony. It will entice new subscribers to join the service but existing subscribers might feel jaded.

There are three tiers to choose from: Essential, Extra and Premium. Both Premium and Extra are currently going for $99.99 per year. The PlayStation Plus Premium plan usually costs $159.99 for 12 months, while PlayStation Plus Extra usually goes for $134.99 per year.

These prices are limited to North America and parts of Europe, to confirm the prices in your region check out the PlayStation Plus website linked here.

As previously mentioned, it is an odd choice for Sony to exclude existing members. Reliable consistent business should never be taken for granted, and Sony runs the risk of alienating existing customers with this deal. The same goes for excluded regions too.

