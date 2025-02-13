Three Armored Core Games Are Coming To PlayStation Plus

Yesterday Sony fans got their first State of Play of the year. One announcement was the addition of three new games to PlayStation’s Premium Classics Catalog. These three games from the Armored Core series will be added later this year.

As shared by the folks over at VGC. Sony hosted its first State of Play of 2025. There were several announcements and updates, one of which was the addition of the Armored Core games for the PlayStation 1.

Three Armored Core games were released on the PlayStation 1. The first game Armored Core was released in 1997 and was followed by Armored Core: Project Phantasma and then Armored Core: Master of Arena. Each game effectively acted as an expansion of the previous game. For example: Armored Core: Project Phantasma made it possible for players to load old saved data from the first game.

There’s no word yet as to whether PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to make use of those features. So stay tuned for more details. As mentioned above these games will be available on PlayStation Plus as part of the Premium Classics Catalog.

Sony is on a big retro gaming kick, perhaps because the PlayStation was 30 last year. A few PlayStation 1 titles have been remastered and brought to PlayStation Plus or to the PlayStation store. These include titles like the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 and Tomb Raider I-III remastered.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is launching tomorrow. The remastered version is almost 10x the original. That’s not big by modern standards but huge when compared to the sizes of their original PlayStation 1 counterparts. We took a closer look at the sizes of the upcoming Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered collection yesterday. If you would like to find out more click here.