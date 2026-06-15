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Rumor: Marathon Sponsor Deal Asks Streamers Not To Talk About Destiny 3

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This appears to be a reaction to Bungie fans’ Destiny 3 campaign.

There’s an interesting rumor about streamers getting Marathon sponsorship deals on Twitch.

Apogee marketing person Kyle Blessing shared a screenshot of Marathon sponsor guidelines. He revealed that this came from a friend who streams ARC Raiders, and that it was found in a Twitch Bounty Board.

The screenshot says this:

Don’ts

  • Avoid talking about any current events, political events, gun violence or news in general.
  • Talk about and/or compare to a competitor
  • Avoid talking about Destiny 3

Some fans have argued such guidelines are normal, since you should be focusing about the game you’re streaming anyway. But there’s other reasons this is of interest.

During Sony’s last State of Play, Bungie players went to the comments on Twitch and YouTube to demand Destiny 3. They were successful in flooding the comments during the Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War Laufey reveals.

Whether this comes from Sony, Bungie, or other entities, it looks like a reaction to the fans Destiny 3 campaign. Notably, neither Sony nor Bungie have officially confirmed or denied they would make the sequel.

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