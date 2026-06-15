Rumor: XBOX’s “Formerly Safe” Game Studios Face Uncertainty Under New Management – Even With Steady Releases

A credible source claims that XBOX’s game studios aren’t sure of what’s going to happen to them under Asha Sharma.

Last week, the XBOX CEO publicly released Next 100 Days: XBOX Reset. While the letter made a few promises to their fans, it also revealed XBOX’s 3 % accountability margin and other shocking signs of the state of their business.

Asha did not mention that XBOX would have layoffs, but that became the speculation online. Today, Obsidian co-founder Chris Avellone said this on Twitter:

Apparently, MS studios who had been told in the past that layoffs wouldn’t affect them are getting a different message now after the recent announcements – formerly “safe” studios now are telling employees they aren’t sure how the management changes will impact the studio.

Chris isn’t sure if layoffs are coming. It’s natural to assume based on his connections that he’s referring to Obsidian itself.

Obsidian released both Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 last year. They also have one hit for XBOX with Grounded and Grounded 2 is currently in development.

There are other claims and speculation of layoffs but if the insiders themselves aren’t sure, than this may not actually happen.