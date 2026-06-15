Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Coming To Switch 2 This Year

by

The Nintendo 3rd party club is now open for everyone to join.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 may be joining an illustrious club soon.

Nate The Hate confirmed on Twitter that the game is coming to Switch 2 this year. Guillaume Broche, CEO of its studio Sandfall Interactive, stated shortly after its successful launch that a Switch 2 port would be interesting.

Neither Sandfall nor its publisher Kepler Interactive have officially confirmed this port yet. But Kepler already has a Switch 2 title coming, the console exclusive Orbitals.

The Switch 2 has been receiving a slow drip of 3rd party games, but the last Nintendo Direct revealed a surprising number from first-time or uncommon titles on Nintendo’s platform.

Some of the games coming to Nintendo for the first time include Lies of P, Stellar Blade, Lords of the Fallen II, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Wo Long.

Nvidia’s SOC and technologies have given Nintendo the chance for real parity with other platforms. It seemed this long requested port was only a matter of when.

Recent Videos

Skyrim in 2026 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME

Skyrim in 2026 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME
Top 20 NEW Games of 2026 [Second Half]

Top 20 NEW Games of 2026 [Second Half]
20 Games That FORCED YOU TO CHEAT

20 Games That FORCED YOU TO CHEAT
CRIMSON DESERT CHANGING ITS STORY? XBOX COMEBACK PLAN & MORE

CRIMSON DESERT CHANGING ITS STORY? XBOX COMEBACK PLAN & MORE
10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest

10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest
10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY

10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY
10 Most IMPROVED Games of 2026 That Play Different

10 Most IMPROVED Games of 2026 That Play Different
Gothic 1 Remake - Before You Buy

Gothic 1 Remake - Before You Buy
10 BRAND NEW Games of XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE 2026

10 BRAND NEW Games of XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE 2026
Category: Tag: , , , ,