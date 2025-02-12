Gameranx

The Download Sizes of Tomb Raider IV-VI Have Been Revealed

Tomb Raider IV, V and VI were all originally released for the PlayStation 1 and PC. The Tomb Raider series is a classic and an absolute must-play for any fan. All three of these games are going to be receiving the remaster treatment and will be released this Friday in High Definition. Ahead of the remaster’s release, the sizes of the collection has been shared. 

As shared over on Reddit by Turbostrider27 PlaystationSize an account on Twitter shared the size of the upcoming release. PlayStation 1 games were typically anywhere between 300MB – 700Mb. Naturally, a remaster in high definition with not 1 but 3 games would be significantly larger. According to PlaystationSize, the games are going to be the following sizes: 

  • PS4: 17.25GB
  • PS5: 7.25GB

While the size may seem large considering the original size of PlayStation 1 games, they’ve all received updated assets and improved graphics and textures etc. We covered the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 which was also recently released on the PlayStation 5 and that remastered version boasted similar sizes. For comparison, the sizes of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 were: 

  • PS4: 11.73GB
  • PS5: 7.87GB

So by comparison the Tomb Raider IV-VI remastered pack which includes three games instead of two is a similar size to other remasters. These figures are in keeping with the precedents previously set for PlayStation 1 remasters. They’re a small price to pay for breathing new life into an old classic. This keeps the game fresh for newer players.

If you’d like to find out more about the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 remaster then you can do so here. There was an exciting trailer that was released for Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered in January. We took a closer look at it here

