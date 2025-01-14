Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Trailer Hypes Up The Bosses You’ll Be Facing

It’s always great seeing some of your favorite games drop again on modern platforms via a remaster or a remake, especially if they are handled well! So, if you were a Tomb Raider fan and enjoyed the series from its humble beginnings on the original PlayStation platform, then you might have been delighted to see the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection. Fortunately, the developers over at Aspyr have kept it going and are preparing to drop Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered into the marketplace next month.

Much like the first collection, the developers worked to bring on some upgrades, whether that was offering a new modern control scheme, enhancing the visuals, or some additional quality-of-life updates. Today, a new trailer was dropped focusing on some of the various bosses you’ll be battling against when you step back into the boosts of this iconic adventurer.

It’s a short trailer, but at least you’re getting another snippet of gameplay footage of what you can expect with this new game drop. Of course, as you’re likely already aware, this new collection features the next three Tomb Raider games that follow after Tomb Raider III. Those games include Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and finally, Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness.

Similar to the previous games, we’re stepping into the role of Lara Croft, whose journey takes her to various locations around the world as she seeks out special ancient artifacts. Fortunately, we don’t have too much of a wait before we can dive into this new collection.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is set to launch on February 14, 2025. When the game drops, you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, feel free to check out the new boss-focused trailer drop in the embedded video below.