Edios-Montreal Reportedly Failing To Pitch A New Deus Ex Game

Eidos-Montreal recently made headlines. Of course, it’s not the headlines the studio hoped to make. Instead, this week, the studio announced that it recently had to lay off 75 employees. Now, while looking into this move, a new report suggests that the studio was keen on getting a new Deus Ex game out into the marketplace.

As mentioned, 75 employees suddenly found themselves without a job recently due to economic conditions within the industry. However, we’re finding out now that the development studio has been working on a new Deus Ex game. The unfortunate part for fans of the franchise is that this game project just can’t get off the ground.

Eidos Montreal is currently working as a support studio on the upcoming game Fable. According to Insider Gaming, the studio is also interested in releasing a title within the Deus Ex franchise as it continues to meet with partners and publishers to pitch the project. That said, sources familiar with the project have alerted Insider Gaming that this hasn’t been going in the right direction.

It would seem that most publishers feel the game is too niche, and there’s no rush to provide the funds to help get this game out. So, there might be too much of a financial risk to see this game released and potentially do poorly in terms of sales. Unfortunately, aside from noting that this is a new game outside of the canceled project previously brought into production with Embracer, it’s only said that this was a game with standards typically associated with the Deus Ex brand.

At the moment, Insider Gaming has not received any official statements on this supposed game project. Of course, we’re sure that some fans will be disappointed to hear that this franchise might not see any new movement for the time being.