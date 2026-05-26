No More Cheaters: Marvel Rivals Bans A Record 485 Accounts & Three Devices

NetEase Games just broke their player base, and the world of Marvel Rivals will never be the same again.
As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the studio has just banned a record 485 players and three devices in one go. In fact, NetEase went out of their way to make a list of said players, with identifiable information censored but to prove that these are real players.
NetEase also warned their players that rumors that they can bypass their anti-cheat is fake. In fact, all the supposed bypass does is hide the pop-up window. That’s a signal from NetEase that they knew who was cheating this whole time.
While this is hardly the first time a live service game has made a sweeping ban, it’s a landmark for NetEase and Marvel Rivals itself.
And of course, it was a necessary move, to keep the game viable for new players to keep coming in. With a Switch 2 port in the works, NetEase will want to get this taken care of well in advance.