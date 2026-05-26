007 First Light Will Only Have Preloads For PS5 – But Other Platforms Still Get Early Access Privileges

PS5 gamers get a privilege – but not all of them do.

IO Interactive has disclosed quite the surprise for 007 First Light.

An IO verified developer revealed this on the game’s official subreddit:

I unfortunately have to confirm that 007 First Light will not have a pre-load on Steam or Xbox. The earliest point to download the game on Steam and Xbox will be tied to the official release time. PlayStation will be the only platform with pre-load, as it is mandatory on the platform.

It may seem that this means PlayStation gamers are guaranteed to play the game first, but that isn’t necessarily the case, the Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade, which is available on all platforms, gives customers 24 hours Early Access.

Subsequently, an IO representative clarified on Steam that customers who bought the Digital Deluxe Edition on Steam will get their entitlements, including 24 hours Early Access.

So while PS5 owners can have the game in their systems now, if you did get Early Access, you could still be playing before PS5 gamers who didn’t get the upgrade.