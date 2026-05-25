PSN Security Issue Confirmed To Lie In PlayStation’s Security Processes – An Issue “Unique To Sony”

It should be easy to fix if Sony is paying attention.

Colin Moriarty and several other PlayStation users sound the alarm on the nature of PSN’s security vulnerability.

Colin’s PSN account got hacked by social engineers, and he spent three hours pulling on his connections at Sony to get it back. Colin shared his experience on the latest episode of Sacred Symbols, saying this:

…I don’t want to make it seem like only PSN accounts get hacked. Everyone has a problem in some way, but this is a unique problem in its ease and how it’s done and then how impossible it is to get it undone. That’s unique to Sony.

Other PlayStation users, like Poncho and RobThanatos, shared proof of how easy it is to hack other people’s PSN accounts.

As PlayStation LifeStyle explained in their report, this is actually not about users choosing a weak password or not using 2FA. The issue lies with Sony’s poor security processes.

It’s too easy to call into PlayStation Support, and be allowed to bypass 2FA. On the flip side, it’s much harder to get your account back.

PlayStation users are now campaigning hard for the company to change their security processes today.