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Epic Games Reveals Unreal Engine 6, Launching With Rocket League

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Interesting way to announce the engine.

Epic Games has just revealed Unreal Engine 6, in the most unlikely way ever.

They brought up the logo in the end of their trailer for the newest version of Rocket League. The logo reveal gets a great reaction from the crowd of their Paris majors event, but Epic literally shared no technical details about the engine.

In contrast, Epic announced Unreal Engine 5 with the kind of presentation that you would expect. In 9 minutes, they revealed Nanite, and brought along a demo for PlayStation 5.

With no real information behind it, we don’t really know what to expect from Unreal Engine 6, but Epic Games will probably share more info in the coming days.

It may be that in the same way that Unreal 5 came along for the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Unreal 6 is here in preparation for PlayStation 6 and Project Helix, and maybe even the Switch 2.

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