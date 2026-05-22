Rumor: Is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Releasing By 2027?

Jason Schreier has gone on record that it won’t be ready this year.

Reece Reilly, AKA Kiwi Talkz, has shared an interesting rumor by implication.

He wrote this on Twitter:

Over the last month I have chatted with a number of former Naughty Dog devs about doing a review panel with them for Intergalactic in 2027 after it releases.

They are super keen!!

Sony and Naughty Dog have yet to reveal when Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be releasing, not even the month. Jason Schreier has gone so far as to claim that it won’t be releasing by the end of 2026.

This time frame opens up some interesting possibilities too. For example, is it possible that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will launch for both PS5 and PS6?

And if it’s a launch title for the next PlayStation, is it being slotted into becoming that console’s system seller? If this turns out to be the case, than maybe Sony is going to get over their current dilemma of too many games not being ready to release. But we can only wait to see what will be confirmed.