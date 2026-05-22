Rumor: Is Fairgame$ Getting Rebranded With A New Franchise Name?

We don’t know that this was worth this much hassle.

Haven Studios’ Fairgame$ may be taking an unexpected turn.

The game has been hiding from the public, as PlayStation has been figuring out how to salvage the title. Playtest sessions had been earning such bad feedback that several of Haven Studios’ management, including founder Jade Raymond herself, left the studio.

Most recently, we had heard that Sony was retrofitting Fairgame$ into an extraction shooter, but it seemed it was still getting poor feedback.

Today, a patent for a new Sony IP called Break In came up for the US and Europe. Schreier shared this response to this alleged patent on ResetERA:

Br€ak In

Sony was probably right to figure out that fans didn’t buy into the IP name Fairgame$, in the same way that they abandoned its original heist video game genre.

But it’s not clear that this name is good enough that it was worth registering its trademark already. We can only continue to speculate on Fairgame$/ Br€ak In until Sony makes their official announcement.