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Rumor: The New Extraction Shooter Version Of Fairgame$ Is Also Failing Playtesting

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Is it time to call game, set, match?

Haven Studio’s Fairgame$ can’t seem to catch a fair break.

It’s been three years since Sony revealed the game in their last PlayStation Showcase, and while internal chatter was ‘fairly positive’ in 2024, that’s when the good sentiment ended.

In May 2025, a particularly disastrous pre-alpha playtest turned out so poorly that most of Haven Studios staff, including founder Jade Raymond, left the company.

Last week, Sony was reportedly retrofitting Fairgame$ into an extraction shooter, by adding game mode Cargo Heist. Today, Insider Gaming reports this new version of Fairgame$ is also failing playtesting.

Player complaints cited movement, NPCs, classes, etc. But damningly, players struggled to continue playtesting, saying it felt incomplete and just plain boring. There was also a reportedly massive amount of this kind of negative feedback.

And that’s where Sony’s next live service project is at, even as the public debates on just how successful and sustainable Marathon really is. It’s now on Sony to decide if this project is still worth continuing, as it’s already shaping up to end up just like it’s brethren from Bungie.

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