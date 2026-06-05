Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Releasing On Nintendo Switch 2 This August 28

It will be a nice leadup to The Duskbloods.

FromSoftware is finally bringing Elden Ring to Nintendo.

As they have revealed in a new press release, Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is coming to Switch 2 on August 28, 2026. This version of the game will have both the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree bundled in.

This bundle will retail for $ 80, to match the price of both Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree together on other platforms. But Nintendo fans do get more.

This version also comes with new character armor, and the ability to customize the player’s Spectral Steed, Torrent.

Fans had to wait for FromSoftware to optimize this game on Nintendo’s platform, as early previews revealed concerns about the game’s performance. Hopefully, this release will meet expectations.

It’s also interesting to see FromSoftware release this ahead of The Duskbloods, their Switch 2 exclusive. We may learn more about The Duskbloods and its release before this month ends.