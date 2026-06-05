Atlus Warns Public After Katsura Hashino Impersonator Fools Persona and Metaphor ReFantazio Fans

Gamers need to be really careful about fake news around this time.

Atlus, developer of Persona and Metaphor ReFantazio, shared this warning on Twitter (translated on Twitter):

【Important Notice】

We have confirmed the existence of

“impersonator accounts” that are posing as Atlas employees and disseminating information.

These accounts have absolutely no relation to our company.

Our company’s official information is disseminated solely from our official website and official SNS accounts.

Atlus was forced to send this warning because of a successful Katsura Hashino impersonator, also on Twitter. And this impersonator has been very successful.

After some alleged Persona 6 leaks were DMCA’d, the fake account claimed that Atlus had a security breach. They also made a fake announcement for a new remake of Metaphor ReFantazio.

And yes, there’s proof of the person admitting they made the fake account. They successfully capitalized on real hype and interest for new Persona games, particularly Persona 4 Revival.

We have to be generally skeptical of rumors at this time, including those that we report on. But we hope our readers know how to balance their interest with healthy skepticism.