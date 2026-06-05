Rumor: Nintendo Is Joining Summer Game Fest For The First Time Ever

The Nintendo Direct is also still happening.

Nintendo may be having an unexpected world debut this weekend.

Nintendo Prime, who recently claimed a Nintendo Direct is coming next Tuesday, also said this:

Adding hype to my live reaction and the Summer Game Fest show tomorrow: I have now been told by 3 separate sources, that for the first time in the events history, Nintendo is partaking and will show something (guessing an upcoming game for switch 2.. or more?)

This rumor might be supported by Christopher Dring. In the latest episode of The Game Business, he interviewed iam8bit about Summer Games Fest Play Days, a side event where the media preview games.

At the end of the interview, he said this:

…there’s a lot more media this year, which it surprises me actually considering the political situation, but more media this year and a lot more games and Nintendo being there is really cool, I think.

It isn’t 100 % clear if Dring is only talking about Summer Games Fest Play Days, which Nintendo has joined before, or the actual Summer Games Fest show.

Whatever the case, this could be a landmark show for the event and for Nintendo.