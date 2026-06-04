Rumor: Nintendo Direct Happening Tuesday Next Week

We may already know when the next Nintendo Direct is happening.

Nate The Hate said this in the latest episode of his podcast:

As from what I have heard, the Nintendo Direct will take place next week, the second week of June. And just to be clear, that that is the week of the 8th.

June 8 is Monday next week. But Nintendo Prime went one step further, saying this on Twitter:

Nate The Hate let the cat out of the bag. So I’ll just throw what I know behind it too: a General Nintendo Direct is happening next week Tuesday.

That’s what I have been told. Nate the Hate has not given a day, he just said next week.

The first general direct since September

Of course, we know Nintendo will have an event this month, even if they haven’t even hinted at announcing it. E3’s legacy made June the biggest month for video game marketing and Nintendo has had a lot of June / E3 moments.

We know Nintendo has a lot of games to announce and reveal for the rest of the year too, so we only have to wait.