Haven Studios Details New IP Fairgame$

No matter what you thought about the PlayStation Showcase that aired yesterday, you can’t deny that there were some surprises. Plus, multiple new titles were shown off for both the PS5 and the PS VR2. But, because many of them were just trailers, we couldn’t get a good “grasp” on what they would feel like as you played them. One such title was Fairgame$, which players noted was a unique kind of “multiplayer heist title” with flashy style and weaponry. On the PlayStation Blog, the team behind the game, Haven Studios, decided to give some insight into their fresh IP.

Specifically, Mathieu Leduc, Creative Director of the studio, dropped in to talk about what the studio is about and what thoughts they put into making this title. For example, he describes the game as thus:

“In a nutshell, this is a thrilling competitive heist game where you join an underground movement to rob the ultra-rich and rebalance the scales.”

He noted that this would be a “view into a subculture” and that you could play as many different types of thieves from a morality standpoint. For example, you could play as someone who wants to be a “modern-day Robin Hood.” Or you could be someone who does jobs/heists for the rush or simply because you likely cool stuff and want to steal it.

“Trespass inside forbidden locations around the world, fill your pockets like a kid in a candy store and unravel the nefarious plans of untouchable billionaires.”

There are definitely people out there who wish they could do this in real life, but perhaps this game will help scratch their itch in a non-illegal way.

He did note that part of the fun of Fairgame$ would be that you will get to work together with your partners to create fun heists and then get to live them out. Leduc further stated that the Haven Studios squad is determined to make this a fun experience no matter how you play it. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

If nothing else, you can’t knock the heist title for not being creative or original in some capacity. The question with titles like these is whether it’ll feel crisp and enjoyable when it releases. After all, we’ve all seen plenty of titles in 2023 fail to live up to their potential, and one would hate for such a passionate group to underperform.