Phil Spencer Says He’s Disappointed Over Redfall’s Rough Launch

Arkane has been working on the release for Redfall for a good while, so it was something that had plenty of marketing to hype up its release. With a solid track record of video game releases and the first title from Arkane to be a full-on PC and Xbox Series X/S exclusive, this was likely a game Microsoft was eager to see launch into the market. However, when the game did finally make its way out into the marketplace, it was a very rough game. There were several attributes that fans have taken issue with for the game, but today Phil Spencer is finally opening up on the disastrous launch.

Speaking with the Kinda Funny podcast, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, commented on Redfall. There were plenty of negative reviews and fan feedback that tore Redfall apart. According to Phil Spencer, he’s disappointed in the launch but takes full responsibility for launching a game that needed to be great. After all, it’s a $70 title, so fans are expecting a product that was worth their money. However, Phil noted that this was incredibly difficult for him as it was a tough blow to see the Xbox community be disappointed over a game they released.

Likewise, Phil noted that he still loves Arkane and the work they have put out. This was just a title that they didn’t hit their internal goals. Of course, the development team is still taking on feedback and working on different aspects of the game. For instance, the studio is working on the 60 FPS mode that was previously promised but was delayed until after Redfall launched. At any rate, this is also a learning experience for Microsoft to see what they can do differently and make adjustments for future projects so that fans are getting something truly worth their money and time.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Redfall, this is an FPS centered around a battle of vampires. This legion of bloodsucking demons emerged into the island town of Redfall thanks to a failed experiment. Fortunately, the island has a few hero protagonists with unique abilities of their own when they are aiming to fight back against these vampires. For our initial impressions of the game and some gameplay footage, you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage in the video we have embedded below.