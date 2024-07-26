Concord Getting Special US-Only PS5 Controller

You have to admit that it’s interesting to watch something or someone struggle so much against what might be inevitable, and yet they act as though nothing is wrong. For Sony, they’ve been doing quite a bit to get people hyped for the upcoming team shooter, Concord. They dedicated an incredible amount of time to it via the State Of Play back in May, and then they had a beta to try and get people to understand how it’ll play, and the team at Firewalk Studios has been doing all sorts of interviews to explain why its game will be special and not just like other team shooters out there.

Today, the push to try and lure people in continued as the team unveiled a special US-only Concord PS5 controller. You can get it from the PlayStation Direct store, and here’s the description of the controller:

“Lead your crew of Freegunner space outlaws in thrilling PvP battles with the DualSense™ Wireless Controller – Concord™ Limited Edition. Featuring elements of the Galactic Guide and Faster-Than-Light interstellar travel, the design showcases the colourfully vibrant nature of this new and spectacular sci-fi galaxy.”

As you can tell, they’re going for the “hard sell” to get you hyped for both the game and its controller. To their credit, when they unveiled it on Twitter, some people commented that they had indeed bought the controller already, which shows that some are truly ready to get on board with this title. However, a different sect of gamers had a more…blunt response to things.

Specifically, they laughed at the controller and the game, with one even saying that the Firewalk Studios team needed to “read the room,” regarding how well their title was likely to do, and some straight-up called out that the shooter was likely to be dead at launch.

The sad thing is that there is proof that this will be the case. When the game went to Beta, it couldn’t even peak at 3000 players on Steam. In contrast, when a different team shooter went to Beta not long after, it drew in over 50,000 players! That’s almost 25x more!

Sticking with Steam, after the Beta, you’d think there would’ve been a surge in people wanting to get it upon release. Instead, the game wasn’t even in the top 750 of wish-listed games.

So, while this may be an interesting-looking controller, we would be stunned if it sold a lot of units, given that it doesn’t look like the game will sell many units.