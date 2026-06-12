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Demand For Xbox Series X|S Worldwide Exceeds Supply – And Memory Is A Huge Reason Why

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It may be time to leave Xbox Series X|S behind, for other reasons than popularity.

Matthew Ball has shared a surprising announcement about Xbox Series X|S.

He said this in his big interview with Christopher Dring for The Gaming Business:

I can tell you definitively demand for our console exceeds the supply. We are putting them in as many stores as possible. We are producing them as quickly as possible.

… so there are unfortunately a number of different markets in which we do not have supply. There are other markets in which we have adequate supply. That is a privilege – as a company – it is a challenge for us to figure out.

Ball also revealed that Xbox expects a shortage of 30 – 40 % of memory supplies until next year. That has been constraining their ability to make more consoles, but it hurts them in another way too.

Jez Corden’s sources claim that Xbox bought their memory components at inflated prices. They are now losing not dozens, but hundreds of dollars for each Xbox Series X|S sold.

This may be what Asha meant by reforming XBOX’s platform infrastructure. And this could be the impetus for them to exit Xbox Series X|S for Project Helix.

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