Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

ESRB Rating For The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Adds Nintendo Switch 2

by

We’re just hoping it launches without any technical issues.

It looks like there’s still one more Xbox game coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

The ESRB have updated their rating for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition. Now, the Switch 2 has been added as a platform alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

This remaster was officially announced last April 22, 2025, and released on the same day. It ultimately sold more copies than the original release, amounting to 9 million players after three months.

The Switch 2 is, of course, the fastest selling console on record, so it’s no surprise that XBOX wanted to bring the game to Nintendo’s platform too. And there were rumors that this port was coming starting a day after release, but we didn’t get a confirmation like this until now.

If Bethesda were hoping to stealth drop this version, that’s not happening now. Still, we think Nintendo fans are mainly hoping that this port releases with none of the technical issues it had at launch.

Recent Videos

10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest

10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest
10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY

10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY
10 Most IMPROVED Games of 2026 That Play Different

10 Most IMPROVED Games of 2026 That Play Different
Gothic 1 Remake - Before You Buy

Gothic 1 Remake - Before You Buy
10 BRAND NEW Games of XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE 2026

10 BRAND NEW Games of XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE 2026
10 GOTY Games That ARE STILL WORTH PLAYING

10 GOTY Games That ARE STILL WORTH PLAYING
10 BIGGEST REVEALS of Summer Game Fest 2026

10 BIGGEST REVEALS of Summer Game Fest 2026
CDPROJEKT RED NEW OPEN WORLD GAME, PS5 EXCLUSIVE SALES CRASHING? & MORE

CDPROJEKT RED NEW OPEN WORLD GAME, PS5 EXCLUSIVE SALES CRASHING? & MORE
10 Games That Are DEEPER THAN WE THOUGHT

10 Games That Are DEEPER THAN WE THOUGHT
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,