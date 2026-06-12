ESRB Rating For The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Adds Nintendo Switch 2

It looks like there’s still one more Xbox game coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

The ESRB have updated their rating for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition. Now, the Switch 2 has been added as a platform alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

This remaster was officially announced last April 22, 2025, and released on the same day. It ultimately sold more copies than the original release, amounting to 9 million players after three months.

The Switch 2 is, of course, the fastest selling console on record, so it’s no surprise that XBOX wanted to bring the game to Nintendo’s platform too. And there were rumors that this port was coming starting a day after release, but we didn’t get a confirmation like this until now.

If Bethesda were hoping to stealth drop this version, that’s not happening now. Still, we think Nintendo fans are mainly hoping that this port releases with none of the technical issues it had at launch.