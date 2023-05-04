New Details Emerged Online For The Upcoming Ark 2 Video Game

Update:

After news broke that Ark 2 was being delayed to 2025, the development team Studio Wildcard made a statement. Talking to Gamesradar, the studio noted that Ark 2 was not delayed to Spring 2025, as it was likely just a typo from the report. So it looks like we can still expect Ark 2 to land at some point in 2024.

Original Story…

It’s been a little while now since we received any new details about Ark 2. The follow-up title for Ark: Survival Evolved was showcased to fans in 2020 during The Game Awards, but since then, it’s been in development. Today, we have new details that emerged thanks to Ark 2 News Twitter account, which was able to unveil the new release window for this upcoming installment. Unfortunately, you might have to wait a bit longer before the game is available to launch.

According to the Twitter account, it’s noted that Digital Domain’s annual report highlighted when the Ark 2 project will release. Digital Domain stated that they are continuing with their relationship with Studio Wildcard as they work on Ark 2. However, while the game was slated to launch in 2024, it’s now apparently being pushed back to Spring 2025. That would be another delay for this game and likely not a title we’ll see much of this year.

ARK 2 release set for Spring 2025, according to Digital Domain's annual report.#ARK2 https://t.co/qwEf6scNTN pic.twitter.com/zryo7cegxn — ARK 2 News (@ARK2News) May 3, 2023

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if there’s anything else stated from the development team, but we’re sure that this is not necessarily news fans were hopeful of hearing. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this upcoming game, it’s slated to take place after the events of Ark, where you’ll once again step into a role of a human seeking to survive in this harsh world. Not only do you have other human factions to deal with but also hostile creatures that roam the world. However, since this game is an MMORPG, you could likely connect with other players or friends to have a stronger survival chance.

For now, players can catch the game trailer for Ark 2 in the video embedded above. Meanwhile, if you have yet to try the original Ark: Survival Evolved game, it’s readily available right now. Players can pick up a copy of the game to enjoy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch platforms. We also have a Before You Buy coverage from when Ark: Survival Evolved first launched into the marketplace. It might not be a great representation of how the game is today, but you can get a look at our initial impressions of the title. That video will be available to watch below.