Star Wars: The Old Republic Update “Old Wounds” Arrives On Star Wars Day

Nobody will care if the game is even canon anymore as long as it's still fun.

Over a decade after initial release, Bioware has revealed a new update to their MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic in time for Star Wars Day.

Star Wars: The Old Republic was originally released all the way back in 2011, so it genuinely comes as a surprise that Bioware has come back to this game all these years later. Of course, since that point this game and the events in it have all been deemed no longer canonical, after LucasArts did a great reset to the timeline for its buyout to Disney.

The Old Wounds storyline is a new adventure, but get this – it’s been planned out to be a throwback to Star Wars: The Old Republic itself. As such, it uses many of the game’s legacy characters (it is decade old, after all), as well as introducing quite a few new ones. Again, all of this is no longer canon, but LucasArts has sanctioned the game’s continuation under the Star Wars Extended Universe label.

For Old Wounds, the heroes and villains discover one of the many secrets hidden away by Darth Nul. Darth Nul was a servant of the first Sith Emperor, who helped him create the first Children of the Emperor. Mysteriously, she was erased from the historical records when the Emperor decided she was no longer useful.

But when she was still in power, Darth Nul was a very potent inventor, and hid away her inventions and relics in her many temples. Darth Malgus discovers Darth Nul’s existence by accident, and goes on a chase to find her relics and learn more about her.

And so, this story picks up as new evidence for Darth Nul’s relics resurfaces.

There will also be a new area in the Voss homeworld called the Interpreter’s Retreat, where you joint the story of a new Flashpoint called the Shrine of Silence. Bioware won’t be revealing the full details here yet, but in this storyline, the Voss are in an uneasy détente with the Gormak, as they have learned to somewhat get along in fighting the Empire, as well as rebuilding their homeworld.

We know about two enemies that players will face in the Shrine of Silence as well. A corrupted Vorantikus, seemingly out of Gormak control, threatens this new alliance. Also in the Shrine is a new plant cryptid type boss called The Curse.

If none of these names sound familiar to you, that’s perfectly understandable. Not only is this decade old lore, it isn’t even canon anymore.

But Bioware must have done something right, as development continues on Star Wars: The Old Republic. It’s a good excuse to try it out for the first time if you still haven’t, for this year’s Star Wars Day.

Star Wars: The Old Republic is playable exclusive to Windows, via Steam or on its standalone client.