GTA Online Player Discovers GTA 6 Jewelry

GTA Online has received another update, as it normally does every Thursday each week bringing new features and items to the game for players. With the GTA 6 trailer having had released just a few month ago, players have been watching it over and over to find any Easter Eggs or other hints that might be related to the franchise.

With GTA 6 coming in the fall of 2025, players are becoming even more antsy as the time for the game gets closer, gamers are itching to know more. With that being said, a Reddit user discovered something in the recent GTA Online update that they wanted to point out to the other players. In the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, there is a necklace that the user has mentioned was worn by a woman in a bikini in the trailer for the new game.

“Dunno if anyone else has caught this but I was rewatching a trailer breakdown and I noticed that the necklaces seen here in the trailer have been added in GTAO with the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC,” DogWifDreads said.

It is then talked about further in the comments on the Reddit trend about whether or not this could be something big, but that it could also be a stretch as well. However, there have been other hints to the GTA 6 trailer within GTA 5, but none of them this far have been anything massive to take note of that we know of for sure.

GTA 6 is set to release in fall 2025. GTA 5 and GTA Online are avaliable on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.