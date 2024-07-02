Call of Duty July 2 Update, Nerfs and More

Call of Duty has been undergoing many updates after the launch of its latest next season. In this latest update, there are new nerfs and more for the game to improve weapons, customization, and more to better make the experience for players.
Below is the patch notes for the latest version of Call of Duty.
Global
Customization
- Corrected art displayed for the Kill Shot Emblem in the Season 4 Battle Pass.
Multiplayer
UIX
- Improved visual style of the notification that appears after changing Loadout mid-match.
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report to unexpectedly close.
- Corrected HUD prompts when controlling the Missle Drone Killstreak with an alternate button layout.
Progression
- Underbarrel Launcher Attachments will now progress Challenges requiring double kills with Grenades.
- Improved tracking of the double kills Camo Challenge for the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun.
- DG-58 Micro Barrel Attachment for the DG-56 will no longer remain locked after reaching the Weapon Level requirement.
- Addressed an issue causing Gilded Camo for certain Weapons to remain locked after unlock requirements are met.
Modes
- Bit Party
- Fixed an issue causing inconsistent score upon tag collection in Kill Confirmed.
- Mutation
- Fixed an issue causing the HUD to not match the selected Mutant’s abilities.
- Radioactive Beast will now drown if submerged in water for too long.
- Mutant Perks are no longer inactive during the first life after the halftime team switch.
Weapons & Attachments
Assault Rifles
- Kastov 762 & 545
- JAK Requiem Conversion Kit
- Fixed incorrect iron sight and misaligned Optics after unequipping the Conversion Kit.
Submachine Guns
- FJX Horus
- JAK Scimitar Kit
- Fixed incorrect iron sight and blocked Barrel Attachments after unequipping the Conversion Kit.
Shotguns
- KV Broadside (MWII)
- JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit
- JAK BFB Muzzle Attachment is no longer blocked and can now be equipped.
Sniper Rifles
- FJX Imperium (MWII)
- Removed incompatible Ammunition Attachments that could not be unlocked.
Handguns
- .50 GS (MWII) & GS Magna (MWII)
- JAK NRG-IV Optic can no longer be equipped without a compatible Barrel.
Launchers
- RGL-80
- 40mm Slug Ammunition (JAK Thumper-656 Conversion Kit)
- Increased minimum damage from 95 to 150 (+58%).
- Removed unintended explosive damage properties.
Zombies
Gameplay
- Zombies Completionist Camos can now be equipped to the Sledgehammer, normally.
- Fixed an issue causing a server disconnection error when a player leaves an Unstable Rift.