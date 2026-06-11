Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Now Available For Pre-Order On Switch 2

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is now available to pre-order for Switch 2 on the Nintendo eShop.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct that this special Switch 2 edition, that bundles the base game Elden Ring and its expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, is releasing on August 28.

Today, Nintendo of America announced that it was open for pre-orders on Twitter, and you can see it listed on the eShop here.

Notably, the game is $ 80, but this isn’t really a price increase from the $ 60 we’re used to. It reflects the price of Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree on different platforms, including Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store.

Pre-orders are also available for only the digital version. At 41 GB, it’s just a little bit too big to put complete into a Game Card, but Bandai Namco seems to have not opted to go for a Game-Key Card either.