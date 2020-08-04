Call of Duty Warzone Will Evolve With Other Call of Duty Game Releases

The battle royale video game genre is consistently being flooded with new titles hoping to make it big just like Fortnite. However, there are very few games that really stand out among others as they captivate a large enough audience to keep the title supported. One of those games that didn’t need much to make the title stand out is Call of Duty Warzone. Call of Duty is a massive video game franchise and having a free-to-play game experience for players to drop into a large map and compete was appealing to a large audience.

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released there was quite a bit of anticipation that we would see a battle royale game mode get added in. After a few rumors and leaks, the game mode not only released for those that owned Call of Duty: Modern Warfare but also launched as a free-to-play title for everyone without having access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in their game collection.

This battle royale plays out just like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with the same mechanics, a large map, two hundred players, load-outs, perks, and even a second chance to return within the game match if you lose early on into the game.

One of the rumors that have come out since Call of Duty Warzone launched is that we would see other Call of Duty games influence the title in different areas. This rumor was now confirmed after Gamesradar spoke with Geoff Smith, the design director for Infinity Ward. According to Geoff, the plan is to see this game supported well beyond 2020 despite the new Call of Duty games releasing into the market.

“Although Warzone is very closely tied to Modern Warfare, it was designed from the beginning as its own game. As the game continues to be updated over time, it will evolve and become tied to other games in the Call of Duty universe.”

In fact, when new Call of Duty games released into the market, we will see some evolution’s take place in Call of Duty Warzone. While Geoff only says it will tie to other games in the Call of Duty universe, we could see some map changes to weapons being featured. For now, nothing official has come out showcasing what 2020 Call of Duty will feature, although there are rumors claiming that we are going to see a Cold War-era being featured.

Source: Gamesradar