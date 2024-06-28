GTA Online Receives New June Update

GTA has received many updates lately including adding brand new custom bounties that players can use while playing in Online mode. The game is known for having weekly updates that players can get usded to as they come every Thursday, containing new items from the weapon van, new clothing, and many other new features every week. Below are the patch notes for the week, on GTA Online.

Get the New Överflöd Pipistrello Super Car for Free and a Week Early

Crush the sound barrier with the new Överflöd Pipistrello (Super), wrapped in a bright Splashes 76 livery, and subject onlookers to a disorienting flash of color as you break every speed limit known to man.



GTA+ Members can claim this flashy new super car now at The Vinewood Car Club for free, ten days before its wider release.

New Vinewood Club Amenities: Garage Vehicle Workshop and Phone App

GTA+ Members can now easily modify vehicles stored in The Vinewood Club Garage with the new Vehicle Workshop floor. Mods will be discounted and rank requirements won’t apply so you can modify your vehicles to your heart’s content. Get in any of your stored vehicles in the garage to start modding.



Get quick access to your business earnings, purchase ammo with no extra fees, request a Car Club vehicle, and purchase or claim Vinewood Car Club vehicles — all in the convenient new Vinewood Club App right on the home screen of GTA+ Members’ in-game phone.

New Chameleon Paints

Give your vehicle a trendsetting new look with a coat of Blue/Pink Flip Chameleon Paint and make sure to complete the ensemble with White Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint. Both are free to GTA+ Members through July 31.

Exclusive Limited-Time Liveries for New Vehicles

The Vinewood Car Club currently features five of the new vehicles from Bottom Dollar Bounties on display in its Elysian Island showroom. Members can get any of these at a 20% discount through July 31, and also receive a special limited-time livery with each one:

Übermacht Niobe (Sports) – Race League livery

(Sports) – Race League livery Annis Euros X32 (Coupe) – Shark Camo livery

(Coupe) – Shark Camo livery Enus Paragon S (Sports) – Tentacle Camo livery

(Sports) – Tentacle Camo livery Bollokan Envisage (Sports) – Junk Race livery

(Sports) – Junk Race livery Invetero Coquette D1 (Sports Classic) – Flames livery

The Independence Day Jacket and Pants

Show everyone who’s the biggest patriot around by rocking the Independence Day Jacket and Pants — because nothing’s more American than competition.

Bail Office Bonuses

Bolster your Bail Office’s workforce with 50% off Agents and enjoy the fruits of their labor with 2X GTA$ on Bail Enforcement Office Agent Income through July 31.



Plus, stay strapped and vigilant with 30% off All Ammo, including Ammo purchased directly from the new Vinewood Club App.





And More…

Every month through August 2024, GTA+ Members will receive an additional GTA$1,000,000 bonus delivered to your Maze Bank account alongside the standard GTA$500,000 on your GTA+ Membership monthly billing date.



Members also get access to The Vinewood Club Garage, an unparalleled storage solution with space for up to 100 vehicles spread across five floors — now with its own convenient Vehicle Workshop floor.



Also, cash in with special GTA+ Shark Cards that include an extra 15% bonus GTA$, enjoy a host of persistent benefits including free Vehicle Requests, Taxi Services, and much more. For full details, visit the GTA+ site.