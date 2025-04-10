Is A Roblox Movie Possible After Minecraft’s Success?

Success breeds many things, even if it’s not exactly the best of things. For example, when a video game, a TV show, or even a big-screen movie has massive success in their field, the first thing that MANY companies, developers, and studios do is to look at what happened and go, “Can we mimic that in any way?” You know it’s true. Just look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and try to recall all the “connected universes” that tried to come out after that. Fast forward to now, and the Minecraft movie’s success could possibly lead to a Roblox movie…should the dev team be up for that.

This was a question even asked by The Hollywood Reporter, who even reached out to the dev team to see if they would be up for this. They replied:

“We don’t have plans to share at this time about how we might use our IP in the future.”

That’s fair, but that also doesn’t answer “yes or no” to the question. However, if we take a step back and ask ourselves, “Could a Roblox movie even work?” the answer is far more complicated than you might think.

First off, yes, there have been mini-projects of animated nature in the universe before. One of them we just talked about yesterday via a competition movie starring young players. The others were made by specific creator studios within the universe who released stuff in places like YouTube, which is 100% allowed within the title.

However, as a “major motion picture,” the question that would need to be answered is, “What would it be about?” Think about it like this, when the Minecraft movie was announced, it was weird, and then, they revealed that Steve, the “main character” of the game, was actually human and they built everything around that.

You can’t do that with Roblox, as the universe doesn’t have a “main character.” The bulk of its content doesn’t even come from the main dev team. Instead, it’s from creator studios. They are the ones who expand the world, create new games for people to enjoy, “borrow” from popular IPS to bring certain fanbases in, and so on. Oh, and they basically make all the clothing in the game, too.

So a movie set in this universe would need to be emphatically original, and while that might bring some people to the table, it’s debatable that it would have the same impact that LEGO’s first movie had or Mojang’s more recent one.

Then again, those two films broke expectations, so why not this one?