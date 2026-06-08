Resident Evil Veronica Releasing 2027 For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC

Capcom has revealed Resident Evil Veronica at Summer Games Fest.

This is a remake of 2000’s Resident Evil: Code Veronica, originally released for the Dreamcast. This title has received sparse rereleases compared to its peers, only coming out to the PlayStation 2 as Resident Evil: Code Veronica X, and receiving an HD version of that game to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

This game exists in the same universe as the Resident Evil 2 remake from 2019. And so, Capcom promises the same core story, but with a reimagined story and modern gameplay and graphics. And we can see from the announcement trailer that this game is coming with the same Claire Redfield from 2019.

This really is one of those dream title remakes, and will nicely help keep Capcom’s momentum going into 2027.

Resident Evil Veronica is releasing in 2027 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2.