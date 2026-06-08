Final Fantasy VII Revelation Revealed; 3rd Chapter Coming On All Platforms At The Same Time Spring 2027

Square Enix has finally revealed the last chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The game is called Final Fantasy VII Revelation, and it is coming Spring 2027 to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC. Square Enix also promises that the game will be released on all platforms simultaneously.

We’ll try to avoid story spoilers here, but at this point in the story, Cloud and his friends finally get to ride the Highwind, Shinra’s greatest airship, and explore any part of the world. And they’ll need to be able to travel quickly to face the looming interplanetary threat.

Square Enix promises a refined hybrid battle system, and a new job system, called FITS. We also get the additions of Vincent Valentine and Cid Highwind to your merry little band.

Square Enix is already talking a bit about the game, but for now, feel free to just enjoy the announcement trailer and let it sink in below.