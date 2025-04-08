Minecraft Movie Sequel Already Being Talked About Says Director

We’ve seen a boom lately in video games being adapted into films and television series. One of the movies that recently saw a release in theaters was Minecraft. It seemed a little questionable at first, and some of the critic reviews weren’t all incredibly positive. But the movie did well at opening, even surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Now, could we see a sequel film already in consideration?

The director behind the movie is Jared Hess, and recently, Deadline had the chance to speak with him. During their interview, the topic of sequels came up. With Minecraft being such a big hit, some wondered if there would be interest in Jared Hess stepping back to the helm for the movie.

According to Jared, there is nothing much swaying him away from a sequel. In fact, different components almost made it into the first movie. Perhaps some of these scrapped ideas could see an appearance in the sequel.

Oh, man. Well, it would be so much fun. We had so much fun making this movie, and it’s such an expansive world in the game, and there were so many things that we didn’t tap into that we wanted to. I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there’s already talk about it happening, so I’m super excited. It’ll be so much fun to go back into the world. The fans are just having such a good time. We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it. – Jared Hess

Most importantly, it looks like there are already some talks about the sequel. While Jared Hess seems more than happy to stick around with this IP, we’re still waiting on an official confirmation that a sequel will get the green light. Later in the interview, Hess went on to say that if there was a sequel, it would focus on Steve and the character Alex.

It will be a waiting game to see if a sequel comes to fruition. Meanwhile, at the end of this week, plenty of attention will be paid to another adaptation. We know that HBO will soon debut the next season of The Last of Us, which had quite a bit of fandom with the first season. Now, fans will get to sit in on the next chapter as we slowly chip away at the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2.