PlayStation’s Security Measures In Question Once Again After Colin Moriarty’s PSN Account Gets Hacked

New questions have arisen about the state of PSN security after Colin Moriarty revealed in public that his PSN was hacked.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the content creator received fair warning that he would be targeted as hackers got their information. Colin was able to quickly retrieve his account by pulling some strings.

But the real warning here is not for Colin, but how much more trouble it would be for PSN owners who don’t have Colin’s connections.

This is how easy it is to hack anyone’s PSN account: Hackers only need to know about one old transaction and your PSN ID.

That’s enough information for a hacker to prove their identity, bypassing 2FA and other authentication protocols. They then use social engineering to do the rest.

Oddly enough, Sony was reportedly planning to ditch their PSN branding two months ago. If that was really happening, Sony needs to pair it with changes to their account security measures.