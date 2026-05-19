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Rocksteady Studios and WB Games Montreal Both Worked On LEGO Batman Legacy of The Dark Knight

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Maybe this bodes well for WB Games’ future.

LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight has earned a special distinction.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, several key staff from both Rocksteady Studios and WB Games Montreal worked on the title with TT Games.

A total of 24 Rocksteady developers joined the LEGO title, including a producer, designer, several senior programmers and senior artists.

Rocksteady, of course, originated the Batman Arkham video game franchise. WB Games Montreal worked on Batman Arkham Origins, and most recently, the multiplayer spinoff Arkham Knights.

This may be proof of WB Games restructuring from last year bearing fruit. While that term has gained a negative connotation, in this case that meant several game studio heads being promoted to management positions.

We’ll definitely be waiting for some time for new games from Rocksteady and WB Games Montreal, but hopefully the current studio head JB Perrette can finally steer them back into the right direction.

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