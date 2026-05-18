Rumor Debunked? GTA 6 Community Believes Best Buy Got The Pre-Order Date Wrong

There’s one way we’ll find out for sure.

Last week, we reported on GTA 6 pre-orders potentially launching today, because of Best Buy communications. But we may have a disappointing update to that.

Videotech shared the news on Twitter:

Some bad news to report unfortunately to the community.

Internal emails from a major distributor suggests Best Buy got the information wrong. The main administrator, Spider-Vice (for GTAForums) has verified OP’s identity in DMs

Damage control is ongoing.

GTAForums user Graczdari_91 said this on the GTA 6 preorder thread:

I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but internal company emails suggest that Best Buy has got it wrong and no pre-orders will be launching today. Things might change at the last minute, but I’d advise keeping your expectations in check.

Of course, to confirm if pre-orders are supposed to open up today or not, we only have to wait it out for today. There may be retailers who decide to take pre-orders without Rockstar, so we need to wait for Take-Two’s or Rockstar’s official announcement