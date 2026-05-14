Rumor: GTA 6 Pre-Orders Begin May 18 On Best Buy

There’s definitely a lot of smoke for this fire.

It looks like we finally have a credible GTA 6 rumor.

Best Buy emailed multiple content creators themselves, claiming that they will open up pre-orders for the game on their site this May 18 to 21.

Multiple creators received this email, including X Lands Gaming, Marathoniano, and everyone’s favorite moon theorist, TGG.

Cheap Ass Gamer shared photo evidence of the email. And if even that’s not enough, Frogboyx1Gaming was live on stream when he got the email. You can watch his real impromptu reaction here.

GTAForums user Mattmo831 shared this insight:

Woke up in middle of the night and saw this. Checked my affiliate Gmail account and can confirm this email is real. (I operate a deals twitter and discord).

The affiliate team we work with (impact) for them to add this it has to be manual / specific for these bonus’s. Usually commission for Best Buy isn’t 5% on video games.

Seems like they f*cked up sending it early.

And with that, it seems highly likely that we’ll get something between now and May 18 itself.