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Marathon Season 2 Launch Falters Due To Technical Issues – Even The Game Discount Is Bugged

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Bungie definitely needs to deal with those players who bought Marathon.

Marathon has a rough start for its second season.

As reported by Eurogamer, error codes labeled Weasel, Monkey, and Anteater led to players getting kicked out of the game in the middle of playing, which also meant they lost whatever loot they picked up.

It would ultimately take ten hours after the season started for Bungie to announce they had resolved all issues. But, there was even more going on.

Bungie planned an Open Play Week for this launch where you could play free for a limited duration. If those players came in at launch, they definitely had a bad experience too.

Marathon Deluxe Edition was also on sale for $ 14 during this Open Play period. Wario64 found that some players who decided to buy this edition didn’t get the Deluxe Edition after the trial period is over.

This may be a technical issue connected to the game treating the trial period as a license, but they should just get the base game as part of the Deluxe Edition. So Bungie needs to clarify this situation as well.

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