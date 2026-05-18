Forza Horizon 6 Is The Most Played Forza Game In Steam Early Access

Forza has given Asha Sharma an early win.

Asha Sharma has had a stroke of luck with Forza Horizon 6 releasing at the start of her term.

Last week, the game hit a huge milestone as the highest rated MetaCritic game for 2026 to date. Asha congratulated them then, but she revealed their latest achievement now.

Asha said this on Twitter:

Amazing to see so many players exploring @ForzaHorizon 6 this weekend, making this the most played Early Access in series history.

Massive congrats to @WeArePlayground for delivering four consecutive 90+ games, an exceptionally rare accomplishment in this industry!

We can corroborate this with publicly available data as well. SteamDB shows that the game peaked at Early Access launch last weekend with 181,775 concurrent players.

As Windows Central pointed out, all those Early Access players were willing to pay a steep $ 120. Doing some simple math, Forza Horizon 6 already made $ 21,813,000 based on these figures alone.

Forza Horizon 6 actually launches tomorrow for PC and Xbox Series X|S. It looks like Playground Games is already set to set sales records before the game even makes it to PS5 later this year.