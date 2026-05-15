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Forza Horizon 6 Reaches The Highest MetaCritic Rating Of The Year (So Far)

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Everyone’s eyes is on this racer for this month.

Forza Horizon 6 has emerged with a surprisingly positive achievement.

Playground Games’ next title is at the top of MetaCritic’s “Best Games This Year” Rating. With a 92 MetaCritic for Xbox Series X|S, it is safely a few points about both Pokémon Pokopia and Resident Evil Requiem, both tied at 89.

That amounts to a lot of 100 % scores. As of this writing, 63 out of 65 Forza Horizon 6 reviews for Xbox Series X|S are positive and 2 are mixed. On PC, all 47 reviews are positive, but it interestingly only reaches a MetaCritic of 89.

It is certainly possible for that rating to go down with a few more reviews, but the way MetaCritic works, it will be hard for any potential low reviews to drop that weighed average below a 90.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma went onto Twitter to congratulate Playground Games on this distinction, with the studio responding in turn. Suffice to say, a few months before GTA 6 releases, everyone’s attention is on Xbox’s big racing franchise for this month.

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