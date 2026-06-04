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Rumor: God Of War Laufey Releasing The First Half Of 2027

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Live Laufey Love.

We have reason to believe that God of War Laufey is releasing next year.

Jason Schreier set expectations on Bluesky, saying:

FWIW I wouldn’t read too much into God of War Laufey not getting a release date or window — in contrast to a lot of other big announcements, this one *isn’t* years away

Schreier went on to say he didn’t expect it to come out in 2028. But we have another source who was more direct.

AlexandreNGamR went ahead and said that it is coming in the first half of 2027.

Given the pace of video game development, it does make sense that Santa Monica Studio held back on revealing God of War Laufey until the point came that they were close to finishing it up.

The current God of War timeline started with the soft reboot in 2018, and then God of War Ragnarok in 2022. God of War Laufey will have taken just a little longer, but Santa Monica still comes out as one of the fastest Sony studios.

2027 also raises questions if God of War Laufey could be a PlayStation 6 launch title, but we’ll just have to wait for the official announcement.

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