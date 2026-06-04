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Crystal Dynamics Promises Tomb Raider: Legacy Of Atlantis’ Final Work Was “Human-Crafted” After Using AI Tools

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Will AI use become a stigma against buying video games?

Crystal Dynamics has responded to the instant AI use controversy surrounding Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

Shortly after being featured in the State of Play, fans discovered that Crystal Dynamics added disclosure that they used AI to make the game. While it is ideal that they disclosed their use of AI tools, there is of course a huge stigma surrounding AI, not just in video games but among the wider public.

Crystal Dynamics shared this statement to Eurogamer:

At Crystal Dynamics, we leverage AI tools to help our teams iterate on ideas faster and more efficiently, while ensuring that all finished content in the final product is human-crafted.

Our goal is to empower the creativity and flexibility of our developers to deliver the highest-quality experiences for players everywhere.

It remains up to the players if they will pass on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis for this reason. But it’s becoming increasingly clear we’ll go through a few years of AAA games that were made with AI tools.

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