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Bungie Pulls A Fast One On Players Who Bought Marathon Deluxe Edition On Season 2 “Discount”

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One wonders why Bungie and Sony would not just honor the deal.

Bungie has now been caught pulling a fast one on players who just bought Marathon Deluxe Edition.

As we reported yesterday, the Deluxe Edition was up on sale for only $ 14. Players who tried Marathon out for the current Open Play Week can buy the game for cheap if they like it.

But players who pulled the trigger found that after they finished playing the duration of the free trial, they did not own the base game. So this deal only gave players a discount on the Deluxe Edition. What makes this stranger is that Sony does not offer a separate Deluxe Edition upgrade.

Today, Wario64 shared this update:

For anyone that purchased Marathon Deluxe Edition at the reduced $14 rate after adding the trial, you’ll need to attempt to request a refund

Seems like they added a description and now states Deluxe Edition purchases during Open Play Week only gives the add-ons, not the game

SteamDB shows Sony successfully enticed gamers back into Marathon, which leaves a bad taste after what they’ve done.

If this is all a technical error, Sony and Bungie should make these players whole.

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