Hermen Hulst Reportedly Tells PlayStation They’re Giving Up On PC For Single Player Games

Sony has apparently called it quits on bringing all their games to PC.

Last February, the rumor spread that PlayStation single player games were no longer coming to PC. Update to today, Jason Schreier has shared this on Bluesky:

SCOOP: PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst told staff in a town hall Monday morning that the company’s narrative single-player games will now be PlayStation exclusive, confirming Bloomberg’s reporting from earlier this year.

Sony will still release live service games on PC, though they aren’t seeing huge success on that end either. We would be remiss not to point out that Sony has been a poor publisher for PC gamers since they started nearly a decade ago.

Sony region locked their games on PC, including live service titles like Helldivers 2. They also played around with PSN login requirements at varying levels. Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls, releasing on PC this August, will have both region locks and mandatory PSN logins at launch.

And of course, Sony never released any of their single player games on PC and PlayStation at the same time. One could argue they earned the level of success they achieved on PC.