The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC Release Will Require A PSN Account

by

Will a mod be inbound to remove the PSN requirements?

The Last of Us is about to have a sudden resurgence. In April, we’re about to receive the next season of The Last of Us’ HBO series and the release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC. That’s another notable Sony PlayStation exclusive to grace itself on the PC platform, but like other Sony-released PC titles, this one will also require a PSN account. That has proven to be less than ideal for many players, and we’re sure it won’t change by the time this game launches.

There have been a few notable examples of games in the past that were called out and hated because they required a PSN account. For those of you who remember, God of War Ragnarok on PC also featured a PSN account requirement. That proved so unpopular that a mod was quickly released that bypassed the PSN requirement altogether. Of course, that mod was since taken down, so we might see the same thing happen when The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered releases.

We’re learning about this new requirement announcement from the folks at VGC. So, if you plan to purchase The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC, you should also prepare to have a PSN account or be able to create one.

As a quick reminder, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered takes place a few years after the events of the first installment. We’ll be stepping into the role of Ellie, who has her world crushed and seeks revenge. We’ll stop short of spoiling anything else for you in case you want to witness this story unfolded through the game or the previously mentioned upcoming TV season. However, it’s worth noting that the second season of The Last of Us won’t contain the full game narrative. So, if you want the full game, you can enjoy it right now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 or wait for the PC release on April 3, 2025.

